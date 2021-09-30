Google-owned YouTube has started banning content and accounts opposed to vaccinations — specifically those skeptical of COVID-19 vaccines.
The move comes after President Joe Biden and his administration pressed social media giants to crack down and restrict anti-vaccine content and misinformation.
“Misinformation” is somewhat the 2021 version of “fake news” just with different political targets.
YouTube says its censoring “content that falsely alleges that approved vaccines are dangerous and cause chronic health effects, claims that vaccines do not reduce transmission or contraction of disease, or contains misinformation on the substances contained in vaccines will be removed. This would include content that falsely says that approved vaccines cause autism, cancer or infertility, or that substances in vaccines can track those who receive them.”
Social media companies own their platforms and have the right to restrict content and promote others — just like CNN, Fox News and newspapers have their own editorial controls and gatekeeping.
The concern is that social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube are ramping up content restrictions at the behest of the U.S. government. That could amount to government censorship by proxy via private companies. It is unconstitutional for the government to pressure or cajole private business to restrict speech. That is a concern regardless of who occupies the White House.
Technology and social media companies have certainly displayed their willingness to restrict speech at the behest of government in other places such as China and Saudi Arabia.
Outside of the debate over vaccines, social media restrictions on speech should be a concern. There are always the Orwellian and slippery slope worries when it comes to curtailing speech and dissent. Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube are very much our public square.
Like other aspects of the coronavirus pandemic, this debate has a public health component juxtaposed against free speech and freedom of choice. That is worthy of robust arguments and we must wonder if the misinformation labels will ever be extended to Pentagon pronouncements on say drone strikes and U.S. administrations’ justifications of wars.
But we are also very concerned about the propensity of some of our fellow journalists who are aggressively supporting social media censorship on dissenting voices on vaccines and other issues. That is disappointing for our craft — which is supposed to be built on the First Amendment.
We believe more speech is better than less — even when it is messy and uncomfortable.
