As realtors, buyers and sellers can attest, housing demand in Talbot County continues to escalate. So, too, go our local housing prices.
The acute shortage of affordable housing in Talbot County is an urgent policy challenge that, left unaddressed, threatens our ability to attract skilled professionals and essential public service providers – from nurses and teachers to police, fire and rescue personnel.
Some have suggested that the Lakeside mega-development in Trappe will address the need for affordable housing in Talbot County. This argument is preposterous. These 2,500 homes will be sold for prices that go far beyond any reasonable standard of affordability, and the public costs of this project will put even more financial pressures on cash-strapped families throughout the county.
Lakeside is a windfall for private developers. It is not a serious solution to Talbot County’s affordable housing challenges. Fortunately, innovative and better solutions abound.
To cite just one example, office-to-apartment and office-to-condo conversions are now occurring across the country at an unprecedented pace, with multiple benefits beyond the obvious.
First, it's a more environmentally sustainable way to create housing stock. Whereas subdivisions such as MegaTrappe must be cut out of farmland and forest, with no public infrastructure, these commercial spaces already exist within central business districts.
Therefore, these housing units wouldn't exist at the expense of our priceless open spaces. It wouldn't further degrade our rivers, exacerbate our climate change crisis or saddle taxpayers with infrastructure costs. Moreover, these locations are typically situated within walking and cycling distance of jobs.
Second, the infusion of new residents into existing commercial centers will benefit our local retailers, restaurants and galleries. This, at a time when our small businesses are still struggling to survive the global pandemic and adjusting to a world increasingly dominated by online commerce.
Finally, the availability of well-appointed apartments and condos in the downtown area would create a new sense of energy in Easton. It would attract an appealing blend of young professionals to our community – many of whom simply cannot find apartments and condos today, or are priced out of the few that are available.
Housing demand is an issue that demands the full attention of our elected leaders. Reckless projects like MegaTrappe aren't the answer, because they only create more problems. We must become more creative, like communities across the nation have become. This is a sensible starting point.
Len Foxwell served as Chief of Staff to Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot from 2008-20. He now serves as Principal of Tred Avon Strategies and writes from his home in Easton.
Len Foxwell
Easton
