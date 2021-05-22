We’re still talking about moving the Talbot Boys monument after five years, so it must be offensive to more than a few of us.
Also, the most frequently cited reason of late for keeping this statue in its present location is preserving our history. That is a worthy cause. We should not forget what happened, but while family loyalties may have been the primary motivation of some of these soldiers, the Confederate cause was a treasonous insurrection.
And that’s the problem. Monuments on public grounds in our United States, as in most free nations, are understood to be representative of public speech. And when a monument is found to celebrate a violation of international human rights, it’s removed.
In any case, with all of our green space and so many Talbot Boys supporters, surely we could satisfy everyone. We could be reminded of our history while recognizing that our courthouse is an inappropriate location for the commemoration of the treasonous effort to divide our nation and preserve slavery.
CAROL VOYLES
Easton
