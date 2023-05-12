I’m writing this letter in response to Cathy Jarosz’s letter to the editor published April 14.
She was obviously appalled that any Catholic could go to church on Easter Sunday following the release of the attorney general’s report concerning child sexual abuse in the Archdiocese of Baltimore. (There is no Archdiocese of Maryland as she stated in her letter.)
I agree that the perpetrators and anyone who tried to cover up their crimes should be punished to the full extent of the law, if they are proven guilty. I also want to share my experiences as a 67-year-old Catholic, and as an altar boy in my youth.
The priests would occasionally take us on camping trips, to museums, movies, ball games, etc. I recall one trip to Williamsburg when I was about 12 years old where I shared a hotel room with our priest. Never on any of these occasions was there a hint of inappropriate behavior. It was like guy time spent with my dad or one of my older brothers. They were mentors and a positive influence in my life.
I pray that Ms. Jarosz can come to realize that every profession has good and bad people, and that this letter doesn’t cause another “mental baseball bat injury” to her head. She obviously has had too many of these already.
I also pray that some opinions of the Catholic Church can be tempered by a more broadminded understanding that a greater number of us have experienced love and self-giving dedication from our priests.
