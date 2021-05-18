A hero.
Who would have ever thought that heroism would show up in the form of Rep. Liz Cheney? Who would have thought that the TRUTH would have been identified, represented and defended by this singular Republican woman? Not since Barack Obama took office as president in 2009 have I felt that one person could bring so much hope to our democracy.
The TRUTH is the TRUTH. Courage defends it. Elections decide the future that our collective prosperity and well-being depend on. Why have so many people turned away from these basic tenets? How can this one empty, amoral ex-president cause so much fear in our elected representatives that they could walk out of the House yesterday while Liz Cheney was speaking?
Where I stand, Ms. Cheney was defending the very principles and values on which this country was founded and which, through hideous times, has survived. Up until Nov., 2004, I have taken it for granted that the TRUTH would prevail because the American people wanted it. I still have so many questions. I suppose the 2022 elections will decide a lot of things, both locally and nationally and hopefully, TRUTH and the RULE OF LAW will survive. PLEASE. I have two tiny great granddaughters that, if not for my advanced age, I might be able to see grow up to be Liz Cheneys.
VICKI SPARKS
Fishing Creek
