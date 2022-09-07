President Biden referred to MAGA Republicans 13 times in his campaign speech. What is a MAGA Republican?
They are people who believe that crime is wrong and should be punished. They support our police and think they are courageous people. Immigration should be legal. Borders closed to illegal trespassers and drugs, sex trafficking and terrorists stopped.
Loans for college should be paid by the individual who took out the loan, not by tax payers. Responsible people should be responsible for their acquired debt. There is no such thing as a free lunch.
All mankind should be treated with honor and respect including our most high Supreme Court Judges. Abortion laws should be the decision of the people in their perspective states. Government should be thrifty with taxpayers' money. Inflation can be controlled with less government spending for wasteful projects.
Parents have rights to the school curricula. Schools should teach math, reading, etc., and not entice children to alter their gender. Pictures of children engaged in sex acts does not belong in the health ed curriculum.
Need I continue. So, President Biden's speech showed an angry, belligerent man who is dividing this country with each breath. I am a MAGA Republican and will fight to the death to protect this country. Like it still says on our money, In God We Trust.
