He dismisses the Constitution. He desecrates the White House by throwing his doo, this enraged baby-man Trump.

He desecrates the Capitol of the United States by further encouraging illegal mayhem there.

He desecrates womens’ and girls’ autonomy by foisting and encouraging retrogressive, naive, authoritarian people upon the Supreme Court, solely to benefit his grasping self.

And then imagines we’ll listen to him. Why?

Did Lincoln act this way? Did Eisenhower?

Georgie Morris Garbisch

St. Michaels

