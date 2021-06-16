I offer a solution to the Courthouse lawn controversy: A statue of Gen. Perry Benson, the celebrated Talbot County patriot, and of Thomas Carney, the Black man who saved his life during the American Revolution.
In 1781 at the Battle of Fort Ninety-Six in South Carolina, the tall and muscular Benson was gravely injured as he led advance troops into a British firestorm. A fellow soldier, Thomas Carney, a free Black man who equaled Benson in size and strength, saw him fall and ran to help. He lifted the wounded Benson to his shoulders and carried him from the battlefield, almost certainly saving his life.
That was the start of a lifelong friendship. As Benson recovered from his wounds, Carney was his companion. After the war, whenever Benson traveled to Denton, his first stop was a visit to Carney’s home. When Benson reviewed troops, Carney was mounted on a horse at his side.
I hope that these two patriots can be commemorated, as they should be, as an example of the best of America’s spirit, and that they will be honored with a statue on the Courthouse lawn.
MARCIA G. MOORE
Easton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.