In 1984 when I was a young woman residing in a townhome in Laurel, I received a letter from my condominium association with a fine of $100 for parking my catamaran within the parking area of our community. I did not own a catamaran! Thus, I was eager to phone the property manager to resolve the mix up.
She said, “The catamaran is registered with your address.” I asked her where I could find this object. With her directives, I drove to a hideaway spot in our community and saw this huge seaworthy object complete with sails.
When my new boyfriend came over to see me that evening, he asked me about my day.
I said, “Someone used my address to register a catamaran and I received a fine and instructions to move it.”
My future orthopedic surgeon, new boyfriend responded, “That is mine. I registered it to your address because it is easy to get to Sandy Point from here.”
I thus obeyed the letter, paid the fine and moved the catamaran. I then educated my intelligent boyfriend on equitable servitudes that run with the land. Easy. Done.
Fast forward to Cooke’s Hope.
As residents we have received multiple emails from our property manager regarding the covenant to leash dogs within the community including the walking trails. The Talbot County Animal Control Unit has been involved in many of the incidents of dog aggression while off leash.
So why as a young 20-something-year-old did I obey my long-ago restrictive covenant and some residents here do not. I conclude from their vast educational achievements that folks here know how to read.
So let me be frank. One out of four insurance claims in the United States are dog bite cases. That is a statistic to take notice of. A home insurance policy may disqualify coverage especially if constructive notice exists. If a dog bite case is filed against a homeowner, a good lawyer will subpoena records from the HOA, the animal control unit and Talbot County to see how many incidents of the dog’s aggression there are and how many general warnings were given.
No dog has a “special exemption” from getting aggressive. Aggression happens even with well-behaved dogs.
Why put your assets at risk if your dog bites or disfigures someone? You might lose your home with a personal injury judgment. And “Fido” will too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.