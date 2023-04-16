Letters to the Editor

Front of mind for residents of Easton are several major issues. Two among them are the stalled University of Maryland regional medical center project and related physician shortage issues and out of control growth and development that threatens our quality of life. Al Silverstein is far and away the best candidate for Mayor of the Town of Easton to take on these challenges on May 2.

