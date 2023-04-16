Front of mind for residents of Easton are several major issues. Two among them are the stalled University of Maryland regional medical center project and related physician shortage issues and out of control growth and development that threatens our quality of life. Al Silverstein is far and away the best candidate for Mayor of the Town of Easton to take on these challenges on May 2.
I first met Al when I was running for state Senate in 2018, and he was president of the Talbot County Chamber of Commerce. He was kind enough to meet with me to help me understand some of the concerns of the local business community. At that time, I recognized an impressive grasp of jurisdictional and political issues within and beyond Talbot County that rang true.
Before moving to Maryland, I worked for four years for the Massachusetts certificate of the need program, involved with overseeing the acquisition and upgrading of community hospitals by the Boston academic medical centers. I believe Al is the only candidate who can successfully move on behalf of our community, in Annapolis, Baltimore and Talbot County, to make the University of Maryland’s new regional medical center happen. Al has also worked on physician recruitment elsewhere and will know how to take on that issue here.
We should be so grateful for the candidate profiles in the Star Democrat. Also helpful are the video Avalon Foundation Profiles candidates. Al’s statement about limited growth and establishing a strategic plan for the town to get out ahead of projects submitted at the whims of developers is just the kind of approach to managed growth our town needs. Whether it's managing growth or the stalled medical center project, Al’s remarks a sense of confidence that he understands the importance of these critical issues and that in his hands, the Town of Easton can move forward.
Of concern to me as a Democrat is the seeming insinuation of the county Democratic party into Easton’s municipal election which has always been non-partisan. Their candidate, while earnest and admirable, fails to display a grasp of these key concerns of Easton nor any sense that she would successfully maneuver in political and jurisdictional realms beyond the town needed to bring resources here. She can continue to serve the community by completing her term as President of the Town Council.
