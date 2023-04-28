Next month, voters in the Town of Easton have an opportunity to elect a candidate for mayor with a plan for moving Easton forward that includes six specific and visionary priorities; one of which is building a culture of inclusion.
That candidate is Al Silverstein. Based on personal experience with Al, I know his commitment to a culture of inclusion is genuine and well thought out. As the leader of Talbot County Chamber of Commerce, there have been many times that Al has invited me to his office to offer assistance for an “emerging entrepreneur.”
After Cardinal Construction’s inception, Al was the first person who encouraged us to pursue state certifications such as Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and as a Small Business Enterprise (SBE). We did so. That advice allowed our firm to carve a niche in an under-served market.
Today, Cardinal Construction is the only black-owned commercial general contractor with MBE/SBE/DBE certifications on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, and is also licensed, insured, and bonded in both Maryland and Delaware.
Consistent with Cardinal’s commitment to our community, for the past 2 years we led a team of fellow Easton Rotarians in resurrecting Operation Christmas Spirit following the passing of Lord Sheldon Scott, Sr.( “Scotty”).
Al has been a consistent volunteer every year. Earlier this year, the Easton Town Council recognized my role in this project. When I was notified of this honor, it was only right to request Al to read and present the Council proclamation to me.
Al’s support for inclusion goes well beyond his wise counsel and support for us personally. Al is a board member of the Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center; a local not for profit organization that focuses on empowering people from different cultures to become successful and engaged members of our community.
For us the choice for Easton mayor is an easy one.
We are voting for Al Silverstein. We encourage our fellow citizens to do the same.
LONNIE GREEN
Easton
