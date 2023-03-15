In December, outgoing Governor Larry Hogan urged the incoming Moore Administration to allocate $100 million dollars for a new Regional Medical Center in the upcoming Fiscal Year 2024 budget. That funding would allow the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health to cover a significant portion of design, engineering and construction costs for a new, state-of-the-art facility.
This new hospital is essential to the Mid-Shore’s public health, safety and economy. It is necessary to provide our families with the elite providers, next-generation technology and patient capacity that our growing communities need. It is vital to the ability of our emergency medical technicians and paramedics to save the lives of our friends, neighbors and loved ones. Finally, this new hospital will be our region’s most powerful economic engine, sustaining thousands of direct and indirect jobs, reinvesting in local and independent businesses, and giving back through countless civic and philanthropic endeavors.
In this spirit, I am deeply concerned that the proposed Fiscal Year 2024 budget does not include the $100 million for the proposed UM Shore Regional Health Center. Currently the State of Maryland has a $2 billion surplus. To date, I am not aware of any steps that have been initiated to contact Governor Moore and senior officials within his Administration, and ask him to add $100 million in the 2024 supplemental to support this life-saving, life-changing facility.
I call on all state and local elected officials representing the five counties of the Mid-Shore to come together, as a united front, to #saveourhospital. We must reach out to our new Governor, who truly seems to appreciate the Eastern Shore and our significance to Maryland’s economy and culture, and urge him to restore this investment in a new, state-of-the-art Regional Medical Center. Our lives, our well-being and our jobs are hanging in the balance.
