I would like to respond to some claims made in Mr. Clive Ewing’s Viewpoint, “The Super Fail” that appeared in the Sunday Star Democrat on Aug. 22, 2021.
Apparently, Mr. Ewing gets his information about mask wearing causing hypercapnia from a much circulated, and not proven, Facebook posting from back in 2020 stating the same. His claim that studies indicate the same are also not true unless he can site these studies. Neither the CDC nor the World Health Organization has issued warnings suggesting the use of surgical face masks would result in dangerous oxygen level depletion within the general public, unless the person has an existing respiratory illness. There is only a very slight chance that this could occur in hospital workers who wear N95 masks for extended periods of time and can be alleviated by simply taking a short break and removing the mask.
The cloth masks or disposable surgical masks that the majority of children are wearing now and would wear to school are porous, allowing air to flow in and out and permitting normal respiratory functions, while limiting the release of respiratory droplets.
As to his claim that parents who do not want their children to wear masks should demand entry on opening day of school which is their civil right under the U.S. Constitution’s 14th amendment regarding equal access to education is blatantly false. I just reread the 14th amendment in my copy of the Constitution and NO WHERE in there does it guarantee “equal access to education.” If you need a copy of the U.S. Constitution, you can get one from the ACLU.
Opinions are fine but facts matter and opinions should not be presented as facts unless you are Kellyanne Conway with her claim of alternative facts.
