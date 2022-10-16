A common theme underlying many of the problems besetting our current political and therefore, national health, are the notions of exclusion, of being judgmental, of proposing who to hate, who might be injurious to ourselves and our young, what life styles are threatening, what rights are to be defended, what rights are to be denied, who is more “American,” what is Freedom, what’s good and what’s bad, who has God’s favor and who does not…
In the Book of Genesis, it says that God created Man in His image. Does anyone know what God’s image is? I bet it’s not what most define to justify their exclusions and hate for those who are different. Anyone who walks the earth; any race, any gender, any religion, anyone alive or dead, must reflect, must imitate God’s image if we are to believe what the Bible tells us.
How grotesquely arrogant it is to pretend that the image of God is simplistic; God, the prime force behind the creation of the universe, (maybe multiple universes), God who spans Past, Present and Future, even into the idea of Eternity; of time and place not grounded in our small geography; an idea of God so complex as to be at the center of Man’s imaginings and thoughts, aspirations and wonder cannot be thought of as simple. How grotesquely arrogant it is to think that that God, whatever we conceive as that God, can be reduced to a narrow definition of what his image must be, is so opposite to the place we assign to Him. We have ascribed to “God” such power, such grandeur, such vastness, such complexity and yet we decide what that grand idea must look like and some decide the boundaries of that powerful God. We anthropomorphize that “God” and make the whole idea small and insignificant except where it’s useful to breed hate and fear. Man was made in God’s image — and who has seen God? Isn’t God in each and everyone of us if you believe that we are all created in His image?
Only in the whole of humanity, can we begin to see God.
