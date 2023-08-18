I had to smile when I saw your cartoon in the Wednesday Aug. 16 paper and the apoplectic reaction of some of your readers.
Most people can see the irony in the cartoon when it is the Republican party that has dragged Christianity into the public square and wrapped itself in it. These sensitivities are rich. You don’t own Christ’s image. And you can’t use the political process to impose your brand of Christian beliefs on the public and expect others not to see it as fair game for cartoonists.
As a born-again Christian, I felt called to run for state Senate in 2018. Matthew 25 was my platform where Jesus says whatever you do for the hungry, the thirsty, the stranger, those needing clothes, the sick and those in prison you do for Me.
I was at my beautiful church, New St. John’s in Wittman, and was called up at the last minute to read the new testament scripture and the lectionary reading happened to include that portion of Matthew 25.
That settled the debate in my head about whether to run.
Before I moved to the Eastern Shore in 2010, a friend and I had a nursing home ministry where we would visit six nursing homes to conduct worship and prayer services.
Since coming here, I had a worship service in the Alzheimer’s unit at the Pines for four years. I studied a year of clinical pastoral education and served as an on-call chaplain at the Easton Hospital.
Today I visit the women in the Talbot County Detention Center.
The shame today, of course, is that one party has been wrapping itself in the cloak of Christianity for the past decade, insisting our pluralistic country is a Christian country and promoting policies that exclude the LGBTQ+ community.
They even insisted that restricting gatherings including church attendance during the early days of the pandemic was anti-Christian. Their efforts to impose an abortion ban is organized around certain faith-based communities.
Our beautiful country is a pluralistic one.
Churches, synagogues and mosques are simply human institutions and churches in particular have shrinking attendance. These Christians should develop a sense of humor and recognize that they can’t play in the public square and not expect to be called out for it.
