I am once again ashamed by a vote that Rep. Andy Harris cast. He voted against awarding Congressional Gold Medals to the law enforcement officers and agencies who bravely responded to the January 6 attack on the Capitol Building by insurrectionist supporters of Donald Trump.
The vote in the House of Representatives was 406 to 21. Harris joined such luminaries as Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert and Louie Gohmert to insult the brave men and women of law enforcement who put their lives on the line to protect him, his colleagues and our democratic institutions from the violent mob.
He is an embarrassment to all of us, and, although he should just resign, he certainly should not be re-elected.
DICK DEERIN
Oxford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.