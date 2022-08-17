1. In his Letter, Richard Gnospelius has naught but praise for Shore Med's medical staff's conduct at the time of his serious knee surgery.
2. On the other hand, Sharon Harrington's encounter with staff at the time of a life-threatening condition, says the opposite.
To interject my experiences, I have nothing but praise for the surgeon who saved my life, but I am furious about having my life slipping away waiting the 12 hours for him, though tired, to be available. The consolation here is that in living long enough for him to arrive from work at another facility, I ended up getting one of the best surgeons in Maryland.
My most recent experience was not good. I was kept waiting for 5 hours while more-recent emergency room arrivals were ushered in ahead of me. My wife, though desperately needed, was not allowed to be with me. Finally, I was ushered into an empty room reserved for patients awaiting test results. They'd all gone home. I was propped-up on an uncomfortable chair with my damaged leg on a similar chair. I waited that way for 40 minutes until the doctor arrived, wherein I was informed that I'd been stashed in this room because there were no beds available. The doctor did nothing but give advice and when the weekend was over my family physician started the treatment which after more than a month is continuing.
So here we see that both good and bad prevailed at both trips to the ER. But now we come to Letter #3 where Rachel Powers expresses pity for the poor hospital staffers when we complain about them. She tells us that criticizing the staff is demoralizing enough to drive them away from the Shore facility. (Do you fall for such rubbish?) She further misguidedly implies that our published complaints are harmful to the enterprise for which the staff works. (Shouldn't they be?)
She tells us to "help the hospital and offer support." (Is the support needed so that staff will not cower and cry under the torrent of criticism that mainly rests on the narrow shoulders of the top administrators?) Boo hoo.
OLIVER BERLINER
Easton
