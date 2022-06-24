A scary, horrific experience happened to me at the Hyatt golf course two weeks ago.
My leashed dog had just finished playing with two of his friends who had gone back to their home. A short, stocky man running toward us started cursing terrible words, screaming, claiming my dog had bitten his wife over a year ago.
This was untrue. My dog is a very common black mutt, who could be mistaken easily.
The horrible act was this lunatic pulled a gun from his pocket and aimed at my dog.
I was petrified, and thought he was going to be shot. At no time were we anywhere near this man. Spray came out in great profusion. My dog jumped in the car where we drove off hurriedly. He was in great distress, and it took a day before he was normal.
Before he recovered. I injested the substance and had to go to the emergency doctor for bronchial problems and laringitis lasting 13 days. The matter was pepper spray, and I believe other ingredients were inside the gun.
I notified the police. This man is known around the Hyatt, and supposedly very erratic and explosive. Be wary.
The point of this letter is my PSTD and horror, seeing the gun. I don’t have a problem with spray if you feel you are in danger. But, have it in an aerosal can. With a gun, you think it is real. What if I had a gun, and took it out when I saw his gun? In self defense, it could have been a terrible tragedy. In this crazy time of mass shootings and violence, we do not need to add to danger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.