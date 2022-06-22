Far too many American citizens are okay with private citizens getting their hands on weapons of war designed to kill as many people as possible in the shortest period of time. Recently these guns have been used to blow apart little children. We proved in the 10 years following imposition of a ban on these assault weapons beginning in 1994 that nationwide bans work to reduce large numbers of deaths, with the number of mass killings dropping significantly from 1994-2004. When the ban was lifted in 2004, mass killings began to skyrocket again and are now out of control.
So why not impose a ban again now, without a termination date? The answer is that Republicans are now owned by the National Rifle Association (NRA) and refuse to do anything to protect our children from death from high powered rifles. And yet, when you ask them what possible use they have for AR-15s and other assault weapons, they stammer and stumble to say something coherent. One employee of a gun shop in Easton could only say "I have one because I can." Some even try to claim the 2nd Amendment to our Constitution guarantees their right to have them (which is as false as a claim to have a fully automatic machine gun).
America is the only developed country in the world that seems incapable of protecting our citizens from mass slaughter by guns.This isn't going to change as long as Republicans hold office. Democrats need to clean house beginning this November.
