I am Young-Joong Young. I have been operating an environment-related company for 35 years, served as governor of the Rotary International District 3750 in 2019-20, and am currently serving as the Rotary International Zone 11,12 assistant of Regional Rotary Foundation coordinator.
I am writing this letter because I highly recommend that Frank Gunsallus is elected president of the Town Council. I met Frank on May 30, 2022, when I and five other members of the foundation of District 3750 visited Poland to help Ukrainian refugees.
When Korea was devastated by the war 72 years ago, many countries, including the United States, helped and Korea became a financially rich country. As a Korean who experienced the war, I couldn't turn a blind eye to the victims of this war.
I, and my fellow Rotarians, visited Poland the district of 2231 of Rotary International to help Ukrainian people suffering from the war. I met Frank, who was helping refugees in Poland.
Frank warmly welcomed our first visit and guided us to the refugee camps. I was so grateful for the use of preparing dolls for refugee children, comforting them and calming them down.
And he guided our group to see and feel the reality of Ukrainian refugees. He connected us to provide emergency disaster support funds through four districts in Korea, including our District 3750.
In particular, he helped to improve the poor environment of refugees' camps, open and maintain a mental health care center and start war trauma treatment projects.
He also promoted a project to directly supply drinking water to the camps and IDPs within Ukraine. Frank embraces everything and has a positive personality.
Frank is a leader with community virtues.
I guarantee that he is a great friend who can lead a crisis into an opportunity and carry out selfless service in everything. I strongly recommend Frank as the president of the Town Council as a leader who can develop beautiful dreams for everyone.
