We are receiving increasing warnings from the FBI and other law enforcement organizations about sharp increases in threats and violence coming from right wing extremists directed toward the FBI and anyone else who wants Donald Trump to be held accountable for crimes he has committed while and since he was president. They tell us the level of vitriol has escalated ever since the FBI was forced to conduct a search of Trump's home in Florida at Mar-a-Lago to retrieve highly sensitive classified documents that were illegally taken there by the former president.
It's too easy to assume this is a new phenomenon, or at least new since Trump's fascist cultists viciously attacked our nation's Capitol on Jan. 6 or that it is something that happens elsewhere, but neither assumption would be correct. I know this because his hateful violent supporters attacked our home in 2016, most likely because I write letters and columns sharply critical of him, like this one.
Then, after running over my yard signs supporting our Democratic candidates, including Hillary Clinton and discovering I had put them back up and placed a concrete block under one of them (hoping they would run over them again and tear up the undercarriage of their truck), they rushed home (nearby) and retrieved a can of diesel fuel and set fire to our property on a dry breezy Saturday night, which could have burned and even killed my wife and I.
Then, last year, they defaced and damaged our property some more, and sent me hate mail. No one was ever caught for any of these, but it's likely that the hate mail was sent by the same guy, a nearby neighbor, that was caught going through our mail boxes.
There are still millions of Americans who worship this guy, Some live right down the street from you. All you have to do is look for his flags or other symbols of their support. Not all of them are violent fascists, but some like those who attacked us are. These are the ones who oppose our country, democracy and Constitution, and would do anything to install an authoritarian anti-American thug like Trump.
