We are receiving increasing warnings from the FBI and other law enforcement organizations about sharp increases in threats and violence coming from right wing extremists directed toward the FBI and anyone else who wants Donald Trump to be held accountable for crimes he has committed while and since he was president. They tell us the level of vitriol has escalated ever since the FBI was forced to conduct a search of Trump's home in Florida at Mar-a-Lago to retrieve highly sensitive classified documents that were illegally taken there by the former president.

