We have all thought “it could never happen here” when observing the hysteria and madness on the news across the country. Unfortunately, it has become apparent that Talbot is not immune to the national movement to bring delusion and fanaticism to local systems of government.
This isn’t new. Surely, we all remember when County Councilwoman Laura Price stated there was no “race thing” problem in Talbot – just one month after the Ku Klux Klan did a recruitment leaflet drop in St. Michaels. What should concern us now is she no longer stands alone. Even worse, local radical candidates are emerging who promote fringe ideas and unscientific policies that will hurt Talbot and endanger its citizens. I am not exaggerating: If you have been waiting for a sign to break glass in case of emergency, the time has come.
If you have not had the opportunity to watch recent Talbot County Council or Talbot Board of Education meetings, I would encourage you to do so. Fellow citizens are positioning themselves as thought leaders and patriots when in fact, these individuals espouse radicalized opinions in support of dangerous policies. The flak our elected officials are taking over masks in schools is a perfect example. Are masks perfect? Obviously not. But are they the safest way to bring our students back into the schools to continue their education? Absolutely, especially for our student population still too young to be vaccinated. Two candidates that have filed to run for County Council who are not fit to hold office, buoyed by the cult followings they attract via hijacking the mask, vaccine, and monument debates of recent months. We should be wary of those who seek to run on radical, single-issue ideas whose platforms promote division over togetherness. They are unqualified on land-use issues, environmental considerations, budget development, or administrative responsibilities.
“These are the times that try the very soul of a people,” to modify Thomas Paine’s famous quote from The American Crisis. Well, the times have found us in Talbot County. My father’s Republican Party is dead. Hijacked years ago, the last stalwarts of true conservative principals have either already been run out of the Party or soon will be. We do not live in a vacuum. We didn’t ask for polarized, national politics to be brought to Talbot, but if we do not counter and reject these fanatics, loudly and at every turn, our beloved county will suffer. So, I ask you: please step up.
Democrats win on the battlefield of ideas each and every time; but we have to suit up and show up. Whether you’re a teacher frustrated by last year’s reckless budget cuts to our school system, a student or gig economy worker fed up with inaccessible or unaffordable broadband capabilities, a small business owner concerned with continued executive leadership incompetence within our broken County Council, or a homeowner shocked at the blatant disregard for environmental, traffic, infrastructure, school population, and affordable housing considerations during mega housing development debates, you have a story to tell; you have something to fight for. You do not have to be a political insider to know this isn’t normal. You are not an out of touch idealist for having the audacity to believe we can do better.
The filing deadline to run for office is February 22, 2022. Now is the perfect time to get in touch, learn about what is involved with running for office, and receive incredible training from campaign experts who have been in the trenches of getting Democrats elected here in Talbot and across the country. Whether you’re a lifelong Democrat, a frustrated Independent, or a disillusioned Republican left behind by a Party that has lost its moral compass, we are here for you. We have proven victories in recent elections, but our progress has awoken a sleeping fanaticism. The time has come to break the glass. The time has come to run for office.
Patrick Firth serves as chair of the Talbot County Democratic Party. A proud beneficiary of the Talbot County Public School system, Firth is a lifelong resident in Trappe.
