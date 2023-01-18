I read Natalie Jones’ Dec. 23 article multiple times about the Easton Club community and the Maryland Health Club (MHC) proposal for extensive new development. Each time I read the article I try to find a single adjective that might summarize my thoughts about the proposal: audacious, ludicrous, outrageous, … and down-right insulting and disrespectful to the community residents.
Plans to build two or three new commercial buildings totaling 175,000 square feet (of a non-traditional character, no less) should not be considered by the Town’s Planning Commission. Nor, serve as opening for discussion and negotiation with MHC. Imbedding a hotel (with many exclusive amenities) and an agricultural research facility within one of the more desirable residential communities in Easton is not appropriate.
As I re-read the newspaper article, I wonder if there are a number of euphemisms used to describe (and disguise) the “real” purpose of the facilities. For example: “catering to a select group of consumers in health and wellness” might translate to drug and alcohol addicts and/or individuals needing long-term mental health care. While not denying the need for such services, should they be integrated into this community? Another example relates to the “agriculture research and development” which may be another way of addressing the topic of MGOs (Modified Genetic Organics). Your next meal may originate in a laboratory test tube!
Then, there is the question: What is the intended use of the remaining acreage from the golf course? Is MHC going into traditional farming practices and/or erecting large scale green houses along the fairways for production? (Corn and soy beans in my backyard.) Or, MHC might apply for a second phase of residential housing development on the open space.
The Town and the County Planning Commissions and the Easton Club PUD Committee need to get a clearer picture of MHC’s plans, the targeted clientele, the beneficial impact to the residential community, and the potential impacts upon Easton’s municipal services and traffic on Oxford Road. (Concurrently, there is plan to develop a new residential community on the Popular Hill property, directly across the road from the Easton Club).
I accept the fact that “change” is inevitable, but MHC providing commercial, industrial and medical services within the Easton Club residential community is totally inappropriate.
By the way, I am not community resident nor have I ever been.
