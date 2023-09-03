Our son has cerebral palsy and with that has significant physical and intellectual limitations.
Summer tends to be difficult for us to find events that allow for him to be entertained, safe and involved with his peers.
Summer camps tend to be more focused on specific skills or interests for children, and unfortunately, we have found that the Eastern Shore tends to be a desert when finding events, programs and resources for children with significant disabilities.
It was such a blessing and relief that our family learned of "Camp Lazy Days" run by our local Easton YMCA. The camp is focused on providing all children, regardless of their intellectual or physical abilities, the opportunity to experience summer camp.
It functions due to the help of many camp counselors that tend to work one-on-one with the campers with special needs. Our son was able to enjoy riding his school bus, swimming, interacting with young adults and other campers while spending time with his friends doing a huge variety of activities, all at no cost to us.
He was able to experience a day camp like the ones that his brother and peers at school attend regularly. This camp was a huge benefit to our son and our family as it also gave us, his parents, peace of mind knowing that he was safe, engaged and surrounded by loving and fun counselors at the YMCA.
The only way Camp Lazy Days, and other programs like it, will continue to exist is with the continued support from our local community. Our wish is that any and all support is given to this wonderful program so that our family, and many others like us, can continue to have this amazing opportunity to give our children the sense of belonging and a memorable summer camp experience that every child deserves.
