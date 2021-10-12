I have had a number of people tell me they look forward to my letters to the editor. This may be my last if the Star Dem is brave enough to post it .I am fearful that the USA as we have known it will be extinguished if Biden and his cartel are not stopped I grow angry, fearful and alarmed.
How can we allow this man and whoever is controlling his puppet strings to continue these policies.
Lets look at the failures: Afghanistan, abandoning Americans and our Allies to the Taliban; leaving the enemy 80 billions of dollars of military equipment, etc; our borders invaded by thousands of illegals, sex traffickers, drug cartels, etc, advocating police defunding; insane give away programs that will burden tax paying Americans; promoting critical race theory that will turn people against each other and label us as the oppressed or an oppressor; making us dependent on foreign nations for energy; the insane cost of fuel and food; encouraging dependence on the government with extravagant give away programs that result in people not needing to work.
I haven’t finished and I am depressed already. We must stop Biden and whoever it is that is behind his schemes. He is incompetent. Cackling Kamala is frightening! We need to vote this party out and pray like our country’s survival is at risk. Can we survive another three years?
