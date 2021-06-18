I’m older than most of those that will read this letter. I was in undergraduate scientific studies in the late 1950’s and early 1960’s and the measurement of carbon dioxide in the ambient air was 0.03%, as taught in college chemistry classes, the most recent reading of carbon dioxide in the air according to Google is 0.0314%. The data was not carried out beyond the hundredth decimal place seventy years ago because the scientists recording the information had no reason to think they needed greater accuracy.
So the slight increase in the amount of carbon dioxide some seventy years later is around 0.0014%. Now that’s 14/10,000%. That slight increase would make no difference in the temperature of the earth. The earth has been cooling in the past few years by an aggregate of 0.7 degrees Celsius. That would be equivalent to 1.2 degrees (Fahrenheit). We don’t hear about that on the evening news?.
Science conducted properly gives answers to questions, however science by consensus makes for bad decisions! Many scientists signed on to the global warming concept without researching the data for themselves. When Jenner developed the small pox vaccine, negative cartoons put down the idea until the vaccine was proven to be successful, then of course everyone wanted the vaccine.
The objectivity that was brought to science by the scientific method that debunked such theories as spontaneous generation has been replaced by subjectivity where the statement “what if” this or that happens becomes important. Scientific research stands on its own, and it doesn’t need people saying, “if one thing fits the scenario postulated it can be extrapolated to a greater degree”.
How do we explain the concern focused on carbon dioxide by so much of the world’s population? Fear brings about greater control. Fear sells!
The term global warming has been replaced by the new term climate change! If you don’t like the facts of the narrative, change the narrative. The production of carbon dioxide can be regulated.
I am not saying the climate is not changing. That can be due to different factors such as sun spot or solar flare activity which could cause global warming and a change in the environment. Our planet is quite dependent on our sun and the physical parameters always dictate the biological parameters such as photosynthesis in green plants, which in turn use carbon dioxide to make food! The last ice age, which occurred rapidly, we think, had a long period of time when the sun was inactive.
Martin W. Johnson lives in Easton and is a retired chemistry teacher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.