Today (July 10), in Charlottesville, VA, where a fellow human being was recently murdered by a white supremacist, the statues of Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson — Charlottesville’s last remaining Confederates monuments — stand proudly no more.
But here, here in beloved Talbot County, not so. No, the “Lucky Few” continue to have and to hold sway, from this day forward, in sickness and in health, for richer or poorer, a Confederate Monument for “All” to enjoy. Our very own “Boys,” — a green embryo, floating in the formaldehyde of history. Preserved. Life-less. Soul-less. Yes, friends. We’re collectively so “Honored”, so “Proud” to ensure Talbot County‘s “Preserved History . . . .”
KEITH WATTS
Tilghman Island
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.