I’m not an African American, and my ancestors didn’t die in the Civil War; why should I care about a boys’ statue in the park? A waste of time, or perhaps a distraction from more critical matters. Anyway, with so many people talking about it, I decided to dwell on the issue.
Last Saturday, I visited Unionville’s cemetery to pay my respects to the 18 Civil War Heroes buried there. They were from Talbot, African Americans, and fought in the Civil War, defending the Union.
Their story is remarkable. It started on January 1st, 1863, when Abraham Lincoln signed a proclamation stating that “all persons held as slaves shall be, thenceforward, and forever free.”
Can you imagine the meaning of these words for those who were slaves working on the shores of the Wye River? Forever free, a ravishing statement spread amidst the winter winds, and there was more; they could even join the army and fight for their freedom.
Initially, it was not so simple; they were still slaves, but a few Talbot plantation owners agreed to sell their slaves to the Union Army for 300 dollars apiece. More than a hundred slaves from our county joined the U.S. Colored Infantry, and they successfully drove off the Confederate States Army, forcing Lee to surrender.
Unfortunately, only a few came back alive. Eighteen of those who returned were members of the 7th Regiment of the Colored Infantry. They did their job beating Lee’s army at Appomattox, and after that, they returned to Talbot empty-handed but free.
Thanks to the respect and understanding of a Quaker family, the Cowgills, the eighteen soldiers could lease and buy land parcels. Together they created a community and proudly named it Unionville to celebrate the Union’s victory.
Our united country was saved, life moved on, but Maryland reserved some not so welcoming surprises for our heroes. It was Jim Crow’s time, and they painfully learned the meaning of being “equal but separated.”
In 1870, three years after the creation of Unionville, the Baltimore City Passenger Railway started to furnish separate cars for African Americans, which could even be interpreted as progress since, before, they were relegated to the uncovered platform-cars of the train.
In 1884, the Maryland legislature reaffirmed its opposition to interracial marriage. A new law was enacted in response to the wedding of Frederick Douglass to Helen Pitts Douglass, a white woman. A person guilty of this “infamous” crime could be sentenced to imprisonment for between 18 months to ten years. Like all African Americans at that time, our eighteen heroes had limited, or no access to restaurants and theaters, and public schools in Baltimore continued to be segregated.
Even worse, in 1890, the Maryland Law School, which admitted African American students discontinued the practice. Later, in 1904 at the dawn of the new century, two new regulations were issued: railroad companies were required to provide separate cars for colored passengers, and an additional act was issued ordering steamboats to provide separate accommodation for colored passengers in the seating, sleeping and eating areas while crossing Maryland waters.
Impressive how thankful we were for their brave military service. Four years later, another order was issued instructing streetcars to designate separate seats for colored passengers. The penalty: passengers who refused to comply could be imprisoned for 30 days. And our State’s appreciation for the brave men who beat Lee’s Army culminated in 1916 when Maryland “proudly” erected the Talbot Boys statue in memory of the people who fought for the Confederacy against our Unionville heroes.
Let’s not fool ourselves; the Talbot Boys statue was the cherry on the cake of the Jim Crow’s hostilities. We should be ashamed. If we really want to preserve history, our first task should be to protect the memory of those 18 heroes humbly buried at the St Stephen Church Cemetery in Unionville.
To defend the Talbot Boys and the statue is not only hypocrisy; it is much more. It is an attempt to perpetuate the specter of segregation and an appalling lack of respect for the dignity of our African American brothers.
Marcelo Antinori lives in Wittman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.