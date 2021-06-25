The author claims that increases in atmospheric carbon dioxide during the last 70 years “would make no difference in the temperature of the Earth.” The author goes on to claim that “The Earth has been cooling in the past few years by an aggregate of 0.7 degrees Celsius” (1.2 degrees Fahrenheit). Here is the reality:
Between 1880 (the year that accurate record keeping began) and 1980, the Earth’s atmosphere warmed by an average of 0.07 degrees Celsius (0.13 degrees Fahrenheit) every 10 years. However, since 1981 mean global annual temperature has increased by 0.18 degrees Celsius (0.32 degrees Fahrenheit) per decade.
The result? A planet that has never been hotter. Nine of the 10 warmest years since 1880 have occurred since 2005, and the 5 warmest years on record have all occurred since 2015. Climate change deniers have argued that there has been a “pause” or a “slowdown” in rising global temperatures, but numerous studies (e.g., Risbey et al. 2018. A fluctuation in surface temperature in historical context: reassessment and retrospective on the evidence. Environ. Res. Lett., 13: 123008) have disproved this claim. The evidence of a warming trend over the past century is unequivocal. The impacts of global warming are already harming people around the world.
There is more carbon dioxide in the air now than at any time in the last 3 million years. According to measurements from Scripps Institution of Oceanography and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the amount of atmospheric CO2 in May 2020 hit an average of slightly greater than 417 parts per million (ppm). This is the highest monthly average value ever recorded, and is up from 415 ppm in May of last year. The last time global carbon dioxide levels were above 400 ppm was around four million years ago.
Finally, the author claims that “The term global warming has been replaced by the new term climate change!” This is nonsense. “Climate change” includes global warming, but also refers to the broader range of changes that are happening to our planet, e.g. increases in the strength of extreme weather events (e.g., hurricanes, droughts, flooding), changes in global patterns of precipitation and winds, and sea level rise. These are all consequences of global warming.
TOM MALONE Ph.D.
Professor Emeritus, University of Maryland Center for
Environmental Science,
Trappe
