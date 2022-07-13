The decision to not move forward with the hospice center at this time in Denton was an extremely difficult choice to make. It was not taken lightly, and we spent a lot of time researching and discussing it with industry experts, our leadership team, and Board of Directors. It came down to the immense impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the healthcare industry, staffing, and building material costs.
Since 2015, Compass has been proudly serving Caroline County residents with our hospice care, supportive care, and grief support services. In that time, we’ve been able to provide assistance to over 1,000 patients and their families that have found themselves faced with a life limiting diagnosis or loss. In 2021, we worked with 174 hospice patients and 27 supportive care patients. Of those patients, 81.5% had chosen to receive their care at home where they feel most comfortable and can be surrounded by loved ones. This is a trend we are seeing in hospices nationally as well. When people are being admitted to hospice, given the choice between remaining at home or coming to a center, they choose to stay home. For those needing a hospice center, we’ve been privileged to serve patients at our Barnette Center, Compass’ tri-county, 10-bed facility located in Centreville. Our commitment to providing the highest quality of care has not waivered with our decision regarding the Hospice Center in Denton.
Outside of hospice care and supportive care in Caroline County, our team provides grief services to residents and the school system. We provide personalized support for hospice families through visits, calls, and mailings for 13 months after their loved one’s death. Our grief support services team also works closely with the school system to facilitate grief group and individual counseling sessions for students. These students are navigating the emotions and grief related to a serious diagnosis or the loss of a loved one. In some cases, these students are grappling with a tragic loss associated with a car accident, suicide, overdose, etc. In the 2021-2022 school year, our team served 72 students within the Caroline County school system. Throughout the county in 2021, we supported 330 people as they processed their loss of a loved one that was in hospice. We also host a variety of grief counseling workshops throughout the year. For the tri-county area we also host Camp New Dawn and Camp Reflections. These are grief retreats for children, teens and families struggling with the loss of a loved one. Another aspect of our services is providing grief counseling to community organizations or local businesses that are experiencing a loss within their staff. Most of these programs and services are at no- cost to the person in need. We do not receive reimbursement from insurances or the state for these services.
To be sure, we know that this announcement was very disappointing for many of you, but our commitment to serving Caroline County has not wavered. Our goal is to offer comprehensive, professional, and compassionate care to those throughout Caroline, Kent and Queen Anne’s counties who need our help for many years to come. To do so, we made the difficult choice to not build a hospice center at this time. We continue to work daily throughout the county providing hospice care, supportive care and grief support services to residents and their families and the community at large.
We ask for your continued support, as we remain very dedicated to Caroline County and providing its residents with the best quality of care wherever they call home. Thank you for allowing us to provide you with more information surrounding our decision. If you have additional questions, please feel free to reach out to me, Heather Guerieri, at hguerieri@compassregionalhospice.org.
Heather Guerieri, RN, MSN, is the CEO of Compass Regional Hospice and has been for the past 15 years.
