I am deeply concerned about this fish farm coming to Federalsburg for the following reasons:
1. They say they will be dumping 2.3 million gallons of water into the sensitive Marshyhope Creek every day. This is twice the volume of all the wastewater discharged by all the treatment systems in Caroline County. This also means they will be pulling 2.3 million gallons of water from the ground. This is 839.5 million gallons of water a year from the ground.
2. This 2.3 million gallons of water taken from the ground could cause water wells in and around the Federalsburg area to go dry. Farmers need irrigation to grow their crops.
3. This 2.3 million gallons of water taken from the ground could cause sink holes that could swallow up homes and livestock.
4. They propose a 1 million square foot building. That would cause 7,500 gallons of run off from roof from a one inch rain. This could cause a flood in and around Federalsburg. How would this be contained? Think what three to six inches of rain could cause.
5. Solid waste every day from the fish would be equal to all the solid waste from every person in Caroline County. How and where are they going to get rid of this?
6. They propose to build a one million square foot building. If they go out of business or go bankrupt, it would be almost impossible to find a buyer. The population of Federalsburg is about 2,500. A building this size would normally have 600 or more employees. Where would we find them? This would be a real hardship for Federalsburg and Caroline County.
7. An industrial park was created to create employment. AquaCon said they would employ about 100 employees and may grow to 150 employees. I was the president of the Federalsburg Economic Development Corporation for 40 years, and I served on the Caroline County for 25 years. I always wanted at least 18 employees for each acre. This 25 acres should employ 600 or more employees.
8. The Atlantic sturgeon fish that spawn in the Marshyhope Creek is the only place they spawn in Maryland are an endangered fish. This 2.3 million gallons of wastewater could kill them. The spawning areas could be washed away.
9. No one has talked about the potential odor problem. They will be processing fish, solid waste, and doing something with the dead fish and this could cause a bad odor all over Federalsburg.
I urge you to consider all of the above and do what you can do to prevent AquaCon from locating in Federalsburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.