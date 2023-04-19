Celebrations of National Library Week (April 23-29) take place this year amidst alarming news released recently by the American Library Association: In 2022, a record 1,271 attempts to remove books from schools and public libraries were reported to the ALA Office for Intellectual Freedom.
These challenges targeted 2,571 unique book titles, the vast majority of which were written by or about members of the LGBTQIA+ community or Black persons, Indigenous persons and persons of color. Of the overall number, 90% were part of attempts to challenge multiple titles at a time — evidence of a coordinated effort to restrict or remove books about marginalized groups and deny readers’ freedom to choose.
More than half of states also have seen the introduction or passage of legislation that would severely restrict access to library materials, including withholding funding for libraries or criminalizing library workers who fail to comply with these likely unconstitutional rules.
For example, a library board in Llano, Texas is considering closing the library down rather than comply with the court-ordered replacement of previously banned books and the Missouri legislature is threatening to cut funding for libraries throughout the state unless they agree to keep certain books off the shelves. More information about these latest developments can be found on the ALA website.
In 1737, Benjamin Franklin warned that “[f]reedom of speech is a principal pillar of a free government: When this support is taken away, the constitution of a free society is dissolved, and tyranny is erected on its ruins.” Make no mistake, those who fail to recognize this issue as an existential threat to a “principal pillar” of democracy do so at their peril.
Restrictions to access represent the top of a very steep and slippery slope. Indeed, we are already seeing evidence of the inevitable and precipitous slide: pop songs celebrating inclusion being removed from playlists; classic, vaudevillian “drag” shows being twisted into something sordid and condemned; school curricula being “scrubbed” of any mention of our uncomfortable past; renaissance art being described as pornography. The latest: What’ next? Who’s next? What lies at the bottom of the slippery slope? Perhaps, as Franklin suggests, it is the ruins of what once was our “free” society.
We would do well to heed the words of our founding fathers during this National Library Week and fight to protect our constitutionally guaranteed right to freedom of speech.
MARY PELLICANO
Retired librarian, Talbot County Free Library Trustee, and member of ALA’s Policy Corps
