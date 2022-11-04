People may think that a congressional election is a matter for the voters within a district.
But today, congressional elections are contests to determine ever-growing federal control of government.
An analysis of campaign contributions to District 1 congressional candidates reveals the national influence in our local district election.
Records from www.fec.gov show that of Maryland contributors, 57% of those for one candidate live within the district versus 43% for the other.
In total, from within and without Maryland, one candidate raised about $2.62M and the other $1.86M. Both candidates received contributions from out of state; about 25% of contributors to both campaigns live outside of Maryland.
Contributors from 45 states sent money. One candidate received three to four times the contributions than the other from California, the District of Columbia, Illinois, New York and Virginia and 10 times those from Massachusetts.
Only from Texas did the other candidate receive more contributions. Out-of-state contributors include a co-owner of the Chicago Cubs, a novelist from Massachusetts, a landscaping company owner in Winter Park, Florida, a sociology professor from UC San Francisco, a film producer from Beverly Hills, a physics professor from Nebraska, and the CEOs of Catholic Health Association (NY) and a hotel-resort company (PA), to identify a few.
There may be too much money in politics. There seems to be way too much money from outside the district supporting one candidate over another.
