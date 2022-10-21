This letter was sent in response to a recent letter to the editor.
Your letter to the editor was most interesting encouraging Americans to tighten their belts, reduce their spending and reduce their use of fossil fuels in order to wreck havoc on Russia.
It was humorous as your letter was printed under the very timely Editorial Cartoon.
I think Americans are already tightening their belts and minimizing the use of "fossil fuels" but would disagree that these sacrifices are in an effort to enhance the Ukrainians. We could ride bikes, burn wood to heat our houses and wear old sweaters but it would not effect Russia.
Russia produces its own fuel and and we have banned Russian fuel imports 100%.
Our President is begging OPEC for fuel which is embarrassing and shows weakness while strangling our own US oil producers with hostile restrictions.
He is depleting the emergency fuel reserves that was intended to be used for emergencies such as war and natural disaster.
Americans, our neighbors here in Easton, are tightening their belts because of this administration's foolish economic policies and massive spending programs.
The current inflation rate is 8.3%. Those with low or fixed incomes suffer the most.
Look at your 401K. Inflation is higher than growth in wages as the average hourly earnings increased only by 5.1%. Everything costs more.
We must vote this administration out of office and in the meantime strangle his hold on Congress by electing conservatives Biden's polices beginning with Afghanistan up to this very day are devastating.
Even Steven Roberts agrees "things are bad." I must admit for once I agreed with most of what Mr. Roberts wrote in the Oct 19 issue of The Star Democrat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.