Mr. Martin Johnson states in his June 18 letter to the editor that “the measurement of carbon dioxide (CO2) in the atmosphere was 0.03% in the 1950’s and 1960’s (as taught by his chemistry classes), and that the most recent reading of CO2 (according to Google) is 0.0314%, and therefore the increase in CO2 levels is only around 0.0014%., and that that slight increase, 14/10,000% would make no difference in the temperature of the earth.”
These statements are all misleading. First of all, the actual level of CO2 in the atmosphere currently (2019), according to the government’s climate.gov web site, is 409.8 ppm (.05%, rounding a bit), not 0.0314% as Mr. Johnson claimed.
Second, Mr. Johnson uses “percentage point change” rather than “percent change” when evaluating the increase in CO2 level. This is a not-so-subtle distinction. Percentage point change is used quite frequently to downplay the size of a change. For example, if the interest rate on a home loan rises from 4 percent to 6 percent, that is a 50 percent increase, increasing monthly payments by a substantial amount. Yet calling it an increase of 2 percentage points makes it sound quite small. So then, even if Mr. Johnson’s numbers were correct (which they aren’t), the proper way to assess the change in CO2 levels from the mid 1950’s to today is as a percentage change from the baseline level in the mid 1950’s. That would make the increase, using Mr. Johnson’s numbers (.0014/.0314) = 4.5%, significantly higher by several orders of magnitude than his stated increase of 0.0014%.
But remember, Mr. Johnson’s claimed increase in CO2 levels is wrong. Using the correct method of evaluating a percent change in the CO2 concentration and using accepted values for CO2 concentration in the atmosphere (310 ppm in 1960 and 409.8 ppm in 2019), we derive the increase in atmospheric CO2 from 1960 to 2019 as (409.8 – 310)/310= 32.2%. This is not an insignificant amount.
Finally, Mr. Johnson references other possible causes to explain the increase in global temperature such as sun spot or solar flare. These and other explanations including the variability in the sun’s output, climate oscillation and changes in the tilt of the earth’s axis have all been considered and found lacking in so far as explaining global warming and climate change. Increases in atmospheric CO2 levels is the one phenomena that best explains the observed increases in global temperatures.
STEVE SHIMKO
St. Michaels
