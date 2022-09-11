So many of us are energized by the constitutional protections in our life, whether it’s reproductive rights, gun safety, LGBTQ rights, or these days, a defense of our democracy and voting rights
Let’s take a break from our campaigning for political candidates from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 17, and show up on the Talbot County courthouse lawn to recognize our indebtedness to the US Constitution. Advocacy groups might consider wearing their reproductive rights, gun safety, LGBTQ and voting rights paraphernalia, come together and celebrate our Constitution.
This Celebrate the US Constitution event is co-sponsored by Joseph Prud’homme’s Institute for Religion, Politics and Culture at Washington College. He is an Easton resident and the author of a very important new article supporting political liberalism as providing a culture conducive to the development of Christianity, countering far right efforts to foster church paranoia with political liberalism (Psychol J Res Open, Vol 4(3):1-6, 2022).
This event is also sponsored by Operation Frederick Douglass on the Hill, which promises to highlight the importance of the US Constitution in Frederick Douglass’s struggle for freedom.
And finally, the event is sponsored by Clive Ewing’s Constitution Alliance, a fund established through the Mid-Shore Community Foundation. Clive Ewing was one of the spokespersons opposed to removing the Talbot Boys Statue. I assume a diversity of points of view will be represented.
For information about the Celebrate the US Constitution event (Sept. 17 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. on the Talbot County Courthouse Lawn), go on Facebook to Operation Frederick Douglass on the Hill.
With regard to current challenges to the Constitution, stay in touch with the Constitutional Accountability Project at theusconstitution.org.
I hope to see you there.
HOLLY WRIGHT
Easton
