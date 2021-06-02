I was dismayed to read that the planned waste water treatment process for the new housing development in Trappe is now required to only meet minimum waste water treatment standards for the planned 2,500 homes. Their current plan is far different than what the developer proposed to the Town years earlier. As I recall, they proposed to construct a state of the art waste water treatment plant that would relieve the town’s concerns about capacity and create enough new capacity to handle the homes they were planning to build, as well as the future growth of the Town.
When I researched a permit for an addition to my single family home, downstream on Bolingbroke Creek, I was informed that I am required to replace my existing septic system with a best available technology (BAT) system. Why is it that a BAT system is not required for 2,500 homes but an existing homeowner must install this expensive system to protect the environment?
I encourage our leaders to direct the developers to create a plan using best available technology for municipal waste water treatment. What they are now planning does not appear to meet that requirement.
ROBERT ALLAN
GORSUCH
Trappe
