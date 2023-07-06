Republicans do not want to repeat the disastrous results of the midterm
elections. Widely publicized extremist platforms, particularly with regard to
attacks on women’s reproductive rights, were to blame. This time around the
extremist platforms persist, but the partisans are trying to bury the lead which
was so devastating to electoral results in 2022.
As the fight on conservative issues has moved from the Supreme Court to the
Congress, they understand that control of Congress is key to establishing a
national ban on abortion.
To achieve this goal, public representations should be amicable and conciliatory even preachy about public civility. It’s the same hateful platform but with branding that is less offensive to the wider electorate.
Kathryn Lopez’s anti-abortion commentary is an example. Her latest column in
the June 30 Star Democrat was entitled “Can we work to find common ground
on issues?” What follows is a zany false equivalency: opposition to Jan. 6
violence on the one hand and opposition to Roe on the other.
With the current electoral goals commentators on the Right will no longer work to rally the base.
Many of us yearn for the time when hot partisan debate was over marginal tax
rates. Today the electoral goals of the Right are extreme and continue to be
control of Congress to pass an abortion ban and a president who will not exercise
the veto.
But watch for a kinder and gentler communications strategy.
DeSantis and Hogan are floated as moderate compared to Donald Trump even
though Hogan vetoed expanded abortion access in Maryland and DeSantis
advocates a six-week abortion ban.
I suggest eliminating “culture war” from our vocabulary. With the current Supreme Court, we are facing a full blown war on human rights. Let’s try to cut through the rhetoric and make sure we’re clear on whose on which side.
