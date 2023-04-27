Since he was not successful in the Talbot County election last fall, undaunted, now David Montgomery has turned his sights to serving the citizens of Easton. He understands the reality that what happens in Easton affects the entire county.
Dedicated to both the Town of Easton, and more broadly to the county as a whole he will focus on keeping Easton from becoming Annapolis. Annapolis? Farfetched? Not many years ago Annapolis was a charming small town, but look at it now: driving is very difficult within the town and the surrounding sprawl can be a nightmare.
Let's keep our small town and our farms and open space that we all enjoy.
So how do we do this? By carefully managing both residential and commercial growth.
After a career as an economist in Washington, David realized that the Easton and the Talbot County area is a better place to live. However, that better life could change.
On the drawing board right now are two huge projects on the currently peaceful Oxford Road. One is Poplar Hill, a proposal for more than 450 residences, two swimming pools and club houses, a sports arena and a fire house substation.
And just down the road the Easton Club is threatened by the application for the destination Maryland Health Club. It is planned with four large buildings right in the middle of this quiet neighborhood. On the Town Council, David would not vote for these plans. He considers them both too big, too dense and too disruptive.
On May 2 we will vote for David Montgomery — not for "no growth" but rather for "carefully managed growth."
