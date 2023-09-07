I write to share my experience with our friend and neighbor Alan Silverstein, asking you to elect him president of our Easton Town Council on Tuesday, Sept. 12.
As president emeritus of our Eastern Shore Area Health Education Center (among the 200 in the federally mandated program for medically underserved communities), I and scores of colleagues in our nine Eastern Shore counties, in professional caucuses ranging from surgery to chaplaincy, through our staff have offered education programs in our schools to inspire a new generation of professionals to serve our communities. May they sustain us in future years.
Yet, we wring our hands, awaiting the State of Maryland, the University of Maryland, and certain of our local governments, to accept the clarion call to do two things.
Al Silverstein understands these developmental tasks. It’ll take monumental moxie.
First, the new council president must take on the mantle as Easton’s lobbyist, opening doors in Annapolis and the university – with such remarkable friends as our new Gov. Wes Moore, the university’s new President Dr. Daryll J. Pines, and Dr. Mark T. Gladwin, new dean of the University of Maryland College of Medicine.
The object is to seek their personal partnerships – by professions a philanthropic visionary, an aerospace scientist, and a physician-scientist – to join with our highly accomplished national community builder, Al Silverstein, to honor our local hospital administration and our government to finally build our much heralded regional medical center.
Second, the new council president should install new phone lines, must take a few road trips, to contact and meet physicians and other medical professionals who are ready to take the next steps in their professions, who desire the type of professional, social and educational environment we have to offer to them and their families.
It’s a well known fact that hospital professionals, town and city development professionals, travel to coffee shops near hospitals, medical and nursing schools to meet students about to graduate. Is it unthinkable that Al might go with signing bonuses in hand? Is it unthinkable that our Town Council may even support the effort by creating a Town of Easton professional development office?
Easton: Face it, we have a local medical care crisis, merely component to the national crisis. It’s not only primary care docs, it’s diagnosticians, it’s radiologists, it’s nurses, it’s EMTs. It’s the entire care complex.
These are the reason why you and I need to elect our friend and neighbor Al Silverstein our council president.
