If you ask the average Christian what is Lent, that person may answer, “What is it? Isn’t it something about giving up something like candy for this season?”
They believe the truth is that most people feel this belongs to the mainline churches but not in most evangelical churches. Many do not care about it and see it as some sort of ritual not needed in our society today.
One thing I would clarify is Lent is not something you give up; rather it is a time to get back to basics and pursue a much greater relationship with Christ. In our church, we honor all the traditional seasons, but we also include in our celebration the three main feasts of Judaism; i.e. Passover, Feast of Tabernacles, and Pentecost.
By honoring these festivals/seasons, we come to a greater understanding of Jesus’ life as well as an appreciation of the 3 feasts that can symbolically relate to our Savior. I suggest you may want to talk to your pastor about these seasons and feasts. It might bring a greater understanding and appreciation of how the Old Testament and New Testament really relate to each other and especially why we look on Lent as the season we remember the passion of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Lent offers something the other church seasons do not; i.e. focusing on your personal relationship with Christ. The forty days of Lent allow us to relive the final weeks of Jesus’ earthly life, how he prepared his disciples for the coming passion, his meeting with Moses and Elijah on the Mount of Transfiguration, and the most important of all, His decision in the Garden of Gethsemane to accept His Father’s will versus His own to die for all of us.
I have often told people that Gethsemane was the key to our salvation and how after forty days spending each day in His presence, you will discover a much deeper love and devotion to your redeemer. The number forty means trial in the Bible. This is a season every true follower of Christ should look forward to and I can promise you if you do, then Resurrection Sunday will be a greater joy and celebration you’ll ever experience.
Lawrence Williamson works for the Victorious Tabernacle Christian Outreach Center and lives in Easton.
