I just wanted to follow up on an article written a few weeks ago about an Easton Dog Park. I moved to Easton about 9 years ago from the Annapolis area.
Back then there was talk about having a dog park in Easton to accommodate the many dog owners in the area.
I believe there were even meetings held by a local group on this subject. However, nothing really came about from it.
Then a few years ago, there was again talk of a dog park across the street from the Easton Farmers Market. That talk seems to have now died out.
There are many dog owners in this area that would love to have a dog park, and I believe it would enhance the area and be a benefit to our town.
In the Annapolis area prior, there are two dog parks. Also, Oxford has a small dog park that many Easton residents use on a regular basis — me being one of them!
I'm not sure what the hold up is in Easton. There appears to be plenty of areas to have a nice dog park for our residents to use and appreciate.
CARL SABOLD
Easton
