The incidents of mass shootings are increasing in frequency. Why is this?
Those who want a simple answer blame the availability of guns. The answer is much more complex.
Untreated mental illness is a factor. The power of suggestion is a large factor. Some people are so filled with hate that they want to hurt as many others as they can.
There are so many guns in circulation in this country that obtaining one illegally is not a problem, just more expensive. New laws will not change that fact.
Every mass murder incident gets huge coverage in the press, giving copycat shooters ideas. The media gives the perpetrators recognition that they crave.
The media coverage of this latest horror at a Christian school is like a training film for would be domestic terrorists. The film shows how easily glass doors can be defeated.
A doctor stated that a hit from an AR-15 is always fatal. While that broad statement needs qualifications it suggests the most effective weapon to use.
The prompt actions of the school staff shielded the students and teachers from what could have been a much worse outcome. The heroic actions of the law enforcement professionals, without regard to personal safety, caused the threat to be neutralized without further innocent people being harmed.
Why did the perpetrator choose a grade school? The students will not shoot back and the deaths of many innocent children causes the greatest sensation in the news. A school is a relatively soft target with many possible victims.
The incidence of school shootings will unfortunately increase until such time as the media stops giving the sick individuals the attention that they crave. Since schools are such tempting targets, they need to have their perimeters and access points hardened.
The citizens of this country need to cover the cost of armed and highly trained security officers in EVERY school. The security provisions of every school need to be reviewed by security professionals and necessary improvements made even if the expense is painful.
Training of staff and students does pay off. Sensationalizing the terrible effects of a school shooting only gives “copycat” shooters ideas and the incentive to try for a larger body count.
If the media must sensationalize an incident, focus on the destruction of the shooter, not the victims.
Shooting back works. Make it clear that the shooter, not the intended victims, will die.
