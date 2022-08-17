Letters to the Editor

It is no secret that Donald Trump lies shamelessly when it suits his purpose. Still, listening to the web of falsehoods he espoused last week in response to the details emerging around the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago reminds me of the Jon Lovitz Saturday Night Live character, Tommy Flanagan, from the mid-1980s.

