It is no secret that Donald Trump lies shamelessly when it suits his purpose. Still, listening to the web of falsehoods he espoused last week in response to the details emerging around the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago reminds me of the Jon Lovitz Saturday Night Live character, Tommy Flanagan, from the mid-1980s.
For those who haven’t seen or don’t recall the character, Lovitz’s Flanagan was a pathological liar whose lies grew bigger and more unbelievable the more he talked. When he told an especially large lie, he would follow it up with an old Humphrey Bogart line, “Yeah! That’s the ticket!” I could almost hear that phrase with each of Trump’s claims:
“FBI agents raided Mar-a-Lago so they can plant evidence. Yeah! That’s the ticket!”
“President Obama kept more than 30 million documents when he left office, and they say many contained nuclear secrets. Yeah! That’s the ticket!”
“I had a standing order to declassify any document that was brought to me in the White House residence. Yeah! That’s the ticket!”
While these claims (and more like it) could easily have been a Tommy Flanagan skit, they are no laughing matter. One would hope that anyone listening to these claims with an open mind would realize how increasingly ludicrous they sounded.
Perhaps this latest round of lies will cause at least some of those who blindly continue to support Trump to say enough. Perhaps they will finally have enough clarity to see he lacks integrity and is unfit for public service. Perhaps the Republican Party will finally break free from its insane, self-destructive relationship with Trump. Perhaps we can develop a consensus around the need to repair the damage Trump has done and start the hard work of rebuilding trust in democracy.
