As a current member of the clergy of Talbot County, I would like to extend a warm welcome to the Rev. Dr. Larry Williamson, senior Pastor for Keys of David Ministries. As you probably knew before you moved here, we have many lost souls here on the Eastern Shore. Having served for thirty years elsewhere, your planned new ministry will make a difference.
I join you, Pastor Larry, in thanking God for the COVID vaccines. Indeed, "Our God is a God of Miracles" and the three vaccines surely qualify as one of God's best miracles in this 21st century.
I have a slight disagreement with your column (9/1/2021, page A4) where you state: "The motto 'In God We Trust" set the standard when our nation was founded ...'" Actually, our motto in the early days of the United States was E pluribus unum. A rough translation of this Latin phrase is "Out of many, one."
In 1955, at the behest of the Rev. Billy Graham and others, President Dwight Eisenhower signed a law which required that henceforth "In God We Trust" appear on all American currency. In 1956 Congress declared that this would now be the official motto of our country. Thus, this phrase has been a national mantra for all of 66 years.
Now that we had adopted a new motto, would should we do with the old one? Thanks to the outstanding leadership of President Donald Trump and our elected Representative in Congress, Dr. (the medical kind) Andy Harris, we have made enormous progress during recent years in reducing the "pluribus" (think of the wall on our Southern border).
As you develop your new ministry here in Talbot County, I think you will discover that what we here on the Shore really trust these days are drones, the big lies, and President (never use the adjective "former") Donald Trump, none of which should be confused with what you and I think about God.
