COVID-19 exposed the vulnerable underbelly of our health care systems on the Mid Shore. Weekly we are hearing of primary care or specialist medical providers leaving the Shore. Whole practices are closing. Nationally, over 500,000 nurses left their jobs and the profession during the COVID pandemic, and we are continuing to lose our nurses on the Shore. Physicians are retiring early or going to work for corporate entities. Eastern Shore Psychological was a pillar of our mental health community, and even though other providers have stepped up, we are in serious need of a comprehensive plan to provide health care, including mental health care to our patients.

