COVID-19 exposed the vulnerable underbelly of our health care systems on the Mid Shore. Weekly we are hearing of primary care or specialist medical providers leaving the Shore. Whole practices are closing. Nationally, over 500,000 nurses left their jobs and the profession during the COVID pandemic, and we are continuing to lose our nurses on the Shore. Physicians are retiring early or going to work for corporate entities. Eastern Shore Psychological was a pillar of our mental health community, and even though other providers have stepped up, we are in serious need of a comprehensive plan to provide health care, including mental health care to our patients.
We need an immediate plan to bring in nurses, mental health, primary care and specialist providers, and a long-term plan to recruit and retain them for the next 5-10-20 years as our population grows. We need to develop a plan for affordable housing, and expand day care opportunities so people can work on the Mid Shore. Some of the tools are available — zoom evaluations, loan repayment plans and others could be developed by the very innovative folks we have living here on the Mid Shore. But we have to act now
The Talbot County School System faces personnel shortages yearly. Thanks to the wisdom of our previous Superintendent Dr. Griffith and her staff, a "grow your own program" was implemented. While this does not guarantee full staffing, it is a reliable and popular program that could be duplicated in other professions.
The future is now for health care. I know community health care providers would be interested in moving this forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.