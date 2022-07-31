Letters to the Editor

Easton needs alternatives to the Shore Medical System. I am a retired oncology nurse, and I was appalled at the level of care provided by the Easton hospital emergency room. There was no triage nurse present when I walked into the emergency room at 9 p.m. on Monday, bleeding profusely after falling and hitting my head and face. That by itself is inexcusable — a patient could have died before any medical staff looked at him or her. My husband and I sat there for at least a half hour before the triage nurse appeared. Even when the triage nurse did reappear, she did not check on new arrivals, just wheeled one lucky patient back for treatment.

Tags

(0) comments

