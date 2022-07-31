Easton needs alternatives to the Shore Medical System. I am a retired oncology nurse, and I was appalled at the level of care provided by the Easton hospital emergency room. There was no triage nurse present when I walked into the emergency room at 9 p.m. on Monday, bleeding profusely after falling and hitting my head and face. That by itself is inexcusable — a patient could have died before any medical staff looked at him or her. My husband and I sat there for at least a half hour before the triage nurse appeared. Even when the triage nurse did reappear, she did not check on new arrivals, just wheeled one lucky patient back for treatment.
I presented with an obvious head injury, and the standard of care for an over-65 patient is to take x-rays or an CT scan immediately to determine if there is any subdural bleeding. Instead, after taking my vitals the triage nurse sent us back to the waiting room and told us I would have to “wait my turn.” She never assessed my injuries. I left when told that the wait would be at least 5 hours.
I went to urgent care at YourDocsIn the next morning. I was seen promptly and sent to Chesapeake Imaging for an immediate CT scan. I cannot compliment the staff at YourDocsIn and Chesapeake Imaging enough, for their professionalism and for their caring attitude toward all their patients.
An emergency room that does not provide immediate triage is an avoidable death waiting to happen. It is the responsibility of the triage nurse to give those needing prompt diagnosis or treatment priority. An elderly accident victim with head injury must be seen promptly. These were standards of care everywhere I have worked.
On a previous occasion, my husband drove me to the Anne Arundel Hospital emergency room in Annapolis. I walked straight up to a triage nurse when I entered the ER and my need for treatment was assessed immediately. That is what we will do if the need arises again.
Easton Hospital needs to re-evaluate its Emergency Room staffing and triage training. That simple standards for staffing and triage are not met speaks to the lack of competition on the Eastern Shore. The contrast between the prompt attention and caring attitude at Anne Arundel, YourDocsIn and Chesapeake Imaging versus the delay and indifferent attitude at Easton Hospital is devastating. We are not well served by the current system.
