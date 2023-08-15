I have been a resident of Talbot County for 50+ years and a resident of Easton for 7 years.
It is a great town to live in and has many amenities for a small town in Maryland.
I would like to know if there is any planning in process to develop a bypass in Talbot County and specifically on the east side of Easton.
While we have Route 322 that is on the west side, that route is a Parkway rather than a bypass.
A parkway, as I am sure residents know, is designed with intersections and traffic signals. Easton has six once you enter the parkway heading east.
Over the years, traffic has increased dramatically on Route 50 as well as the Easton Parkway.
And with the possibility of a third Bay Bridge in the region and a new traffic software package designed to regulate traffic light time on the Eastern Shore in order to minimize delays going East and West on Route 50, I would say we are in for a long summer season.
As we all know, heavy traffic delays at Goldsboro, Dover and Dutchman’s Lane keep getting longer and longer. Let alone, cross intersection accidents that are becoming a common occurrence.
I would suggest that the State Roads Commission as well as Talbot County Roads establish a work study program to develop a bypass in Talbot County. It could be on the east side of Easton that would begin at the Route 404 and Route 50 area, or possibly at the Rabbit Hill exit and return to Route 50 East either at Trappe or Cambridge.
While this would be a major project, saving lives and giving Talbot County residents the ability to get where they need to go on a timely basis is utmost to residents.
It’s all about the residents of Talbot County, not the tourists heading to the Beach.
