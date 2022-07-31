In a recent published Letter to the Editor, the correspondent wrote that certain masks were not effective in reducing the transmission of the COVID virus. The letter was critical of cloth and medical masks which were recommended only before better masks were available to the public. The masks currently recommended use a filtration material of electrostatic non-woven polypropylene. Popular masks of the material are designated N95 and KN95. The material filters out 95% of the virus. The N95 is more effective because it has a tighter fit around the edges than the KN95 masks which are more comfortable.
It is well known that the Japanese people wear masks, primarily to filter out pollen and other airborne irritants. In Japan, with a population of 125,836,000 people, there have been only 31,946 deaths at this writing. That is one death for every 3,938 people.
In the United States, where politicization has reduced the acceptance of masks, the population of 334,293,450 has had 1,021,546 deaths ... one for every 328 people, twelve times Japan's COVID deaths at this writing.
Why would one argue that wearing a mask is not an effective tool in the fight against an airborne virus?
Note that there are many counterfeit masks N95 and KN95 masks being sold online and in stores. Two verified sources are www.project955.org and www.bonafidemasks.com, the US distributor of Powecom masks.
But no matter how careful you are, one can still contract COVID. My friends and family who have contracted COVID have not had severe cases because they had been vaccinated and boosted.
