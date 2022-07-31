Letters to the Editor

In a recent published Letter to the Editor, the correspondent wrote that certain masks were not effective in reducing the transmission of the COVID virus. The letter was critical of cloth and medical masks which were recommended only before better masks were available to the public. The masks currently recommended use a filtration material of electrostatic non-woven polypropylene. Popular masks of the material are designated N95 and KN95. The material filters out 95% of the virus. The N95 is more effective because it has a tighter fit around the edges than the KN95 masks which are more comfortable.

