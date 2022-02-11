In a previous life I worked in a cutting-edge social technology called mediation. In his book, “The Promise of Mediation” Robert A. Baruch Bush, coined a definition that has stuck with me: “Transforming me against you, into us against the problem.” What a concept! A well-run mediation can get you to resolution, but it takes some important steps along the way. First and foremost, the mediator must be a good listener, non-judgmental and not offer solutions. In order to take ownership for agreement, those involved in the dispute have to come up with workable answers for themselves.
Our country, like a separating family is being divided up into warring factions that blame each other. Like the kids in a divorce, the American public is the one suffering. No one is listening because we as voters have allowed ourselves to be distracted and ignored. We have become convinced the only options for solution lie with the Democrats or the Republicans. We are wrong on both counts, but our inability to see beyond the next election cycle blinds us to our real power.
By trading control every couple of election cycles the leaders of the duopoly have convinced us there is always a chance for something better next time around. We have two choices, red or blue. This is an illusion and an effective way to prevent new leadership from upending the entrenched corrupt corporate pretenders we call legislators. We need to break from this stranglehold on our potential as a great nation and start listening to the voices of real problem solvers who will relate to the struggles of everyday Americans.
The record of third-party candidates in American history has been fraught with marginal outliers who, for the most part, barely registered in the final count. This is not an accurate predictor of the reality at hand. We face a very different landscape today. Some would call it an unprecedented chasm of desperation, some a tipping point, but there is no doubt change of some kind is inevitable. The question is what kind of change will that be? We can resolve this separation with innovation, reform and practical solutions or we can perpetuate the war and put the generals and others with guns in charge of the situation. It’s a stark choice.
The old guard will not leave voluntarily. Both sides of the duopoly will pretend that victory by the other will bring calamity in the next cycle, counting on the fact that no matter who wins nothing will substantially change. The only way to exorcize this cancer of corruption from the body politic is with something fresh and bold, and something outside the limits of the two diseased entities we have been forced to choose between for too long. The result may not be to our liking initially. One or the other of the tired old dinosaurs may prevail temporarily, but regardless of the outcome in the next cycle, the box of possibility and opportunity will be thrown open for all to appreciate.
What will emerge from the box that has been intentionally kept hidden from the American people? For one thing the truth about who is winning and who is losing in the economy. The rich are getting richer at the expense of the average worker and no one in either political party intends to do anything about it. On the contrary, it is in their interest to continue to “dance with the ones that brung ‘em.”
At least 60% of the inflation we are currently experiencing is the result of skyrocketing corporate profits. Information like this is being kept in the box by mainstream media. Fossil fuel producers are raking in record gains and buying back their own stocks to engorge the bank accounts of their shareholders while transportation costs rise even faster as a result. Prescription drug prices are forcing Americans to pay up to three times what those in other countries pay for the same products and Americans are suffering as these companies flourish. Despite promises, lawmakers with investments in such companies act helpless. They are the winners. Consumers like you and me are the losers. The wages of essential workers are falling relative to prices in the interest of discouraging working families from ever dreaming they can earn a living wage, buy a house, retire in comfort, or escape from an endless cycle of debt. This is nothing less than criminal and will not change until voters force it to change.
There is only one way to demand it and that is by supporting people who are really listening to the American people like Andrew Yang and the Forward Party. They support universal basic income, single-payer health insurance, structural political reform, sensible solutions to wedge issues and hold the key to a better future for our country. A win, or even a strong showing for ideas like this will create a tide that cannot be stopped by a Congress and White House bought and paid for by the ultra-rich and corporate monopolies. Only American voters have the power to make this tide move in a positive direction.
Our attempt to lift up alternatives to the duopoly will be met with cries of “wasted vote” and “spoilers.” Those comments will fade under the pressure of measures that remove establishment screamers from the microphone because they offer nothing but angry poison, hollow promises and more of the gridlock and dysfunction we have allowed them to serve up for so many election cycles already.
Peter Taillie resides in Greensboro.
